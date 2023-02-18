HAC Young Masters

Fifth-grade winners of the Hannibal Arts Council's Young Masters exhibit will see their work displayed at Hannibal City Hall.

 submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council expanded their exhibit at Hannibal City Hall to include pieces from the winners of the 2022 Young Masters exhibition.

HAC's Art @ City Hall exhibit, located in the customer service area of the Collector's Office, will include photo reproductions of the fifth-grade Young Masters winners. The Young Masters' pieces will be on display through May.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.