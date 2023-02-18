HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council expanded their exhibit at Hannibal City Hall to include pieces from the winners of the 2022 Young Masters exhibition.
HAC's Art @ City Hall exhibit, located in the customer service area of the Collector's Office, will include photo reproductions of the fifth-grade Young Masters winners. The Young Masters' pieces will be on display through May.
Featured winners from the 2022 fifth-grade level include: Colin Steinman (Holy Family, instructor Shelly Lowe); Belia Hayes (Mark Twain, instructor Cassie Sullivan); Eli Clayton (Oakwood, instructor Amber Penrose); Mason Tischer (Stowell, instructor Stephen Schisler); Taegan Murphy and Ava Hinlebein (Veterans, instructor Tara Lewton).
HAC placed pieces on loan in various departmental offices within city hall and will continue to rotate pieces through the display area in the Collector’s Office. Young Master Select winners from HHS were exhibited June-September 2022, with winners from the eighth-grade level exhibited October 2022-January 2023.
The public is welcome to stop by city hall, 320 Broadway, to view the exhibit.
