HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is adding to its partnership with the City of Hannibal for the Art @ City Hall program.
For some time now, HAC has placed pieces on loan in various offices at Hannibal City Hall. It was recently decided that a new display in the new customer service lobby will feature pieces from the HAC Young Masters exhibition winners. The Young Masters exhibit, hosted in April, held pieces from area students in categories from fifth grade through high school.
Beginning in June, photographic reproductions of the Hannibal High School Young Masters' pieces were hung in the Collector's Office at City Hall. The selected pieces were from Lindsey Brown, Sidney Zimmerman, Elaina Dyke, Khloee Hinton, and Addie Carlson.
The high school students' pieces will be on display through September. Winners from the eighth grade division of the Young Masters exhibit will be on display from October through January, and the fifth-grade winners will be featured from February through May.
The public is welcome to stop by the exhibit at Hannibal City Hall, 320 Broadway, during regular business hours.
