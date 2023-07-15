QUINCY — Instructors and students of classes at the Quincy Art Center since January 2022 are invited to submit their artwork for the Center's upcoming exhibition.
The 2023 Student and Instructors of Quincy Art Center Exhibit will be open beginning on August 19. The exhibit will feature work created as examples for classes, created in the classes themselves, or pieces that were inspired by the class.
Members of the Quincy Art Center are also invited to share any pieces they have created or contained in their personal collections.
Students, instructors, and members may submit their artwork between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Aug. 2 to 5. A full prospectus can be viewed online at quincyartcenter.org.
The Student and Instructor Exhibit will be held in conjunction with the 14th Annual Members Exhibit and the AfroNOW: A Journey Through the Blackest Space on the Other Side of Time exhibit from Aug. 19 - Oct. 28. An open reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 19. AfroNOW artist Stacey A. Robinson will give a talk at 1:30 p.m., and a gallery discussion with exhibiting students, instructors, and members will be held at 2:30 p.m.
For more information on these upcoming exhibits as well as classes being offered and more, please visit quincyartcenter.org.
