New exhibit coming to Art Center

Artists and guests discuss the artwork displayed at the "100th Anniversary Exhibit - Reflect on the Past, Engage with the Present, and Imagine the Future" open reception on May 27 at Quincy Art Center, 1515 Jersey St. Students, instructors, and members are invited to submit artwork for two exhibits that begin in August.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — Instructors and students of classes at the Quincy Art Center since January 2022 are invited to submit their artwork for the Center's upcoming exhibition.

The 2023 Student and Instructors of Quincy Art Center Exhibit will be open beginning on August 19. The exhibit will feature work created as examples for classes, created in the classes themselves, or pieces that were inspired by the class.

