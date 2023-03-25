QUINCY — John Wood Community College will host the annual Student Show and Sell Art Show beginning on Monday.

Student artwork will be on display for the 11th annual art show in JWCC's Heath Center Art Gallery from March 27 through May 5. The Show and Sell teaches students the logistics behind an art show, including writing an artist's statement, choosing artwork, framing and hanging techniques, pricing, networking, and public speaking.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.