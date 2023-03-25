QUINCY — John Wood Community College will host the annual Student Show and Sell Art Show beginning on Monday.
Student artwork will be on display for the 11th annual art show in JWCC's Heath Center Art Gallery from March 27 through May 5. The Show and Sell teaches students the logistics behind an art show, including writing an artist's statement, choosing artwork, framing and hanging techniques, pricing, networking, and public speaking.
"The Show and Sell Art Show provides students experience in showing their art and insight on pricing their work based on the value put into creating it," Jenna Seaborn said. Seaborn is the JWCC gallery curator. "The community is invited to come and celebrate the students’ talents, browse and perhaps purchase some artwork."
An artists’ reception, sponsored by the JWCC Foundation Office and the Fine Arts Department, will be held for the students on Wednesday, April 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
The Show and Sell exhibit will feature a variety of mediums and subject matter created by student-artists. Most pieces will be available for sale, with students keeping the majority of proceeds to help start their art and design careers. The gallery retains a small percentage of each sale to fund future receptions and gallery projects as part of John Wood's art education programming. Students will also be eligible for cash awards and certificates.
The gallery is open during regular college hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located in the lower level of the Paul Heath Fine Arts and Community Education Center on the Quincy campus at 48th and Harrison streets.
