QUINCY — The cast is set for the Quincy Community Theatre production of "Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook," to hit the stage starting October 1.
A cast of 12 performers will bring the books to life on stage in a new way. Announced on Friday, the cast includes Caroline Seaman as Junie. B. Jones, Natalie Predmore as Grace, Alexa Mosley as Lucille, Reid Westemeyer as Handsome Warren, Aidan Hutton as Meanie Jim, Quinton Miller as Ricardo, Cecilia Bruening as Mrs., Ron Angelo Domanais as Principal, Jerilyn Dufresne as Grouchy Typing Lady and Grampa Frank Miller, Dawson Perry-Broekemeier as Mother, and Lily Venvertloh and Bethany Carrell as ensemble members.
Director of student theatre Brendan Shea will take the helm to tell the story of kindergartener Junie B. Jones as she tries to beat a bully, catch a thief, fix her friendships, and remain true to herself.
Shea, along with technical and scenic designer Seth Campbell and costume designer Valerie Hernandez will bring the production to the QCT stage for shows running October 1-3 and 8-10. A discovery night will be held on September 21 to give audiences a peek behind the curtain to see how the production is brought to life.
Tickets for the show are $12 per seat and will go on sale beginning Monday at 10 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the QCT box office at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in person or by phone at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.