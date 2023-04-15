JWCC student art show winners

(l to r):Best in Show winner E. Olivas, JWCC President Bryan Renfro, First Place winner Keyana Wray, Honorable Mention Ethan Huber.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — John Wood Community College named the winners of this year's Student Show and Sell spring exhibit, open now at JWCC's main campus.

Judging of this year's entries was handled by Jamie Green along with Lydia and Tim O'Neal. The judges determined winners based on criteria that include overall impression of the work, level of creativity, quality, and artistic skill demonstrated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.