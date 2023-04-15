QUINCY — John Wood Community College named the winners of this year's Student Show and Sell spring exhibit, open now at JWCC's main campus.
Judging of this year's entries was handled by Jamie Green along with Lydia and Tim O'Neal. The judges determined winners based on criteria that include overall impression of the work, level of creativity, quality, and artistic skill demonstrated.
Best in Show accolades went to E. Olivas for the charcoal drawing "Conversations." Keyana Wray took home First Place for "Still Life: Found Objects" done in ebony pencils, while "Reflections in the Void," a digital piece by Gaven Mellon won Second Place. Third Place went to Wendy White for the acrylic paint piece "Rainbow Pour."
All four winners will receive a certificate and a cash prize sponsored by the JWCC Foundation.
Honorable mentions were given to E. Olivas for the collage piece "Dissociation," Keyana Wray's ebony pencil work "Delicate," and Ethan Huber for the pen-and-ink "Melting Man."
The Student Show and Sell exhibit runs through May 5 in the lower level of the Paul Heath Fine Arts Center at John Wood's main campus, 48th and Harrison in Quincy. Some pieces are for sale, with the majority of proceeds going directly to the student-artists. A portion of each sale is retained by the college to enhance the arts education program at John Wood through the Foundation office.
In addition to the student exhibit, JWCC is hosting an ongoing silent auction featuring artwork by alumni of the school. Bids will be accepted through Friday, May 5. Proceeds benefit the gallery fund through the Foundation Office. To donate, contact Barbara Holthaus, JWCC Foundation Executive Director, at 217-641-4105 or email foundation@jwcc.edu. More information may also be found at jwccfoundation.org.
The JWCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-for-profit organization that assists students achieve their educational goals.
The Heath Center Art Gallery is open during regular college hours, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.