QUINCY — John Wood Community College is hosting an exhibition of work by Jaycie Womack Spake at the school's Heath Center Art Gallery.
Womack Spake is a John Wood alumnus who continued her education at the Kansas City Art Institute, where she received her bachelor's degree in illustration.
"My work is heavily inspired by Reportage Illustration, which is the practice of drawing on location and capturing a moment in time, much like a journalist," Womack Spake said. "There is a big element of storytelling in all of my pieces. I love creating things based on my own experiences, places I’ve been, people I love and admire and the memories I’ve stored in my heart. I want people to see that my work goes further than what you see on the surface. There’s always more to the story."
Womack Spake is the manager for membership and programs at the Quincy Art Center as well as a freelance illustrator and muralist. Her work can be found in murals at Seoul 2 Soul, Quincy Brewing Company, and on the south side of the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex.
The current exhibit, running through March 24, brings a wide variety of work including mediums like pen and ink or paint and collage, all accented with various textures, patterns, and typography.
The Heath Center Art Gallery is free and open to the public during regular college hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more information on programs at John Wood, please visit jwcc.edu.
