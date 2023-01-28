QUINCY — The Heath Center Art Gallery at John Wood Community College is hosting an oil painting exhibit by alum Nevin McNally.
McNally, a 2018 graduate of JWCC and a 2020 Culver-Stockton alum, is featured in the solo exhibition titled "Mostly Faces." The college held an artist's reception Wednesday evening to kick off the exhibit.
"Salvador Dali and Caravaggio heavily influence the exhibit," McNally said. "My paintings tend to split into works of surrealism, portraiture and abstract works of art. Among these varieties, I am constantly drawn to the connection we humans feel of someone or something within a painting looking back at us, and the illusion of this very act. I enjoy not just the challenge of this illusion, but the final result of creating something truly original."
McNally said his artistic career took off as a John Wood student, and felt it was appropriate to hold his first solo exhibit at the Heath Center Art Gallery. McNally resides in Quincy, working as a subcontract buyer for Knapheide Manufacturing.
The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Gallery through Feb. 24, located in the lower level of the Paul Heath Fine Arts Center at John Wood's main campus, 48th and Harrison in Quincy. The gallery is open during normal college hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Some of the pieces on display are available for sale, with a portion of each sale being retained by the Gallery. For information on purchasing artwork or more information on the exhibit, please contact Heath Center Art Gallery Curator Jenna Benz Seaborn at 217-653-3246 or jseaborn@jwcc.edu.
