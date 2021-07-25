CARTHAGE, Ill. — Beginning on August 1, a new exhibit at the Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum in Carthage will honor the work of George V. and Edith Allen, along with their son George Philip Allen.
Sunday, on what would have been the younger Allen's 100th birthday, the museum will open the exhibit with a reception from 2 - 4 p.m., hosted by the Allen family.
"The family is taking this opportunity to highlight the photography side of Phil's many talents," Patricia Allen Stewart said. Stewart is the daughter of George Philip Allen. "His photographs tell the story of mid-century life in the Midwest, and his work deserves to be recognized."
George V. Allen bought the Dallas City Enterprise newspaper in 1936. In 1944, Allen purchased the Dallas City Review and merged the two papers. Allen's son, known as Phil, joined the paper in 1946 after graduating from Culver-Stockton College and service in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
The Allens owned and published the paper until 1986 when it was sold to Steve and Susan Kempher. In March of 2001, the paper ceased operations.
More than 200 photographs have been loaned to the museum by Phil Allen's family, along with his camera, light meter, tripod, and camera bag. Photographs include school events, plays, graduations, church and city events, carnivals, and other newsworthy moments.
The Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum, located at 306 Walnut St. in Carthage, is open from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Other times may be available by appointment. For more information, please visit the Kibbe Museum's Facebook page or call 217-357-9552.