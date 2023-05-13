QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre has announced the cast of the next student production, "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The student theater play will take the stage from June 15-18 in QCT's Lab Theatre. This will be the fourth production in QCT's centennial season.
Shakespeare’s most popular comedy, when a group of hopelessly lovestruck and lost teenagers stumble into an ancient, enchanted forest. Here, the fairies love to wreak havoc on unsuspecting humans almost as much as they love playing tricks on one another. Add an eccentric rogue spirit and a bumbling troupe of wannabe actors into the mix.
“'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' is not only Shakespeare’s most performed work, it’s also his most unique," Brenda Shea said. Shea is QCT's director of student theatre and head of education. "In addition to iconic characters and beautiful language, 'Midsummer’s' world is a mash-up of mythology, magic, surrealism and comedy. And it’s a world that plays by its own - confounding - rules.
“Our production will invite audiences into the Bard’s dream through an immersive, multi-sensory experience that will surprise both first-time and veteran Shakespeare fans," Shea added. "I hope that audiences of all ages will connect with this classic love letter to the theatre, to our collective imagination, and to love itself.”
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" is made up of 19 student actors, several of whom are making their QCT and/or stage debut. The cast includes: Conall Wolfmeyer as Oberon/Theseus; Gabby Jones as Titania/Hippolyta; Helen Smith as Puck; Thalia Wolfmeyer as Hermia; Lily Twaddle as Helena; Logan Mulch as Lysander; Simon Bruening as Demetrius; Baylee Dedert as Bottom; Cecilia Bruening as Quince; Randi Poppema as Snout; Ava Kaelke as Snug; Dominic Zanger as Flute; Briana Zanger as Starveling; Cecelia Wayland as Philostrate; Kellan Wiewel as Egeus; Trinity Schnelle as Peaseblossom; Aurora Hellige as Moth; Aubrielle Bradfield as Mustardseed; and Aislynn Griffin as Cobweb.
In addition to direction for Shea, the play features a production crew featuring scenic design by Harrison Clarke, costume design by Vicky Vail, lighting design by Bryan Zipp, and stage management by Bailey McNamar.
Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22. The performances are June 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. and June 18 at 2 p.m. Seating is general admission in the Lab Theatre.
For more information, contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
