QUINCY — The QCT on the Road program returns in 2022 as Quincy Community Theatre presents "Miss Electricity," complete with two casts to fill the demands for performances.
The "Jupiter" cast features: Alexandra Phillips as Violet; Eli Higgins as Freddy/Owl; Daxton Holthaus as Narrator/Billy/Zeus; and Alyssa Farlow as Mom/Connie/Mrs. Waldo/Athena.
The "Minerva" cast will star: Helen Smith as Violet; Jonathan Higgins as Freddy/Owl; Gabby Jones as Narrator/Billy/Zeus; and Sullivan Holthaus as Mom/Connie/Mrs. Waldo/Athena.
Kathryn Walat's "Miss Electricity" tells the hilarious and heartwarming adventure of a girl whose newfound superpowers cause her to lose sight of what's important in life: Friendship, family, and being happy with who you are.
Brendan Shea, student theatre director, said QCT is thrilled to re-launch the QCT on the Road program with such a fun, high-energy show.
"Young audiences throughout the region will also appreciate its positive message of friendship and self-confidence," Shea said. "For some, it will be their first experience seeing live theatre."
Performances of "Miss Electricity" will be under the director of Shea, with choreography by Shawn Jones, scenic design and technical direction by Seth Campbell, and costume design by Vicky Vail.
For organizations or schools interested in booking a performance of "Miss Electricity," please contact Shea at brendan.shea@1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.