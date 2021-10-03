QUINCY — The Muddy River Opera Company is launching their new season with an Afternoon Tea on Saturday at the Quincy Country Club.
The Afternoon Tea, from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, will feature drinks along with assorted sweet and savory food items in the beautiful setting of QCC, located at 2410 State St. Baskets and centerpieces will be up for auction and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
Entertainment for the afternoon will be a selection of opera favorites as well as a preview of the upcoming "L'elisir d'amore" performance.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. The cost for the Afternoon Tea is $25 per person, with proceeds going towards operating costs for the Muddy River Opera. Reservations can be purchased by phone at 217-224-9762, in person at Codex Books, next to Hobby Lobby in the Quincy Commons Shopping Center, or online at muddyriveropera.org.