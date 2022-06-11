QUINCY — The Muddy River Opera Company will bring Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love" to the stage at John Wood Community College's Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium.
Two performances of the opera will be held. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 24, with the second being a matinee at 2 p.m. on June 26. An orchestra of local musicians will be conducted by Dr. David Galant, while a choral ensemble will be under the direction of Jillian Miller. Dr. Haidee Heaton, Culver-Stockton College professor of theatre, will helm the production.
One of the best-loved operas, "The Elixir of Love," or "L'elisir d'amore" is a light-hearted romantic comedy. In a small town, Adina and Nemorino have denied their mutual affection, but the arrival of an army sergeant and a traveling salesman brings about a series of misunderstandings before the final, happy conclusion.
Tenor Brad Bickhardt will portray Nemorina, while soprano Penelope Schumate is Adina. The dashing Sergeant Belcore, who sets his sights on Adina, will be brought to life by baritone Rahim Mandal, while bass-baritone and local artist Steven Soebbing takes on the role of Dulcamara, a traveling salesman selling love potions. Another local artist, Lisa Blake, rounds out the cast as Adina's friend Giannetta.
Thirty minutes before each performance, Dr. Carol Mathieson will give an Opera Insight introduction in the auditorium for those looking for a better understanding of the enduring popularity of "The Elixir of Love."
In addition, a special dinner has been arranged, taking place at 4:30 p.m. at Thyme Square, 615 Hampshire St., prior to the June 24 performance.
Tickets for "The Elixir of Love" are $25 each or two for $40. Dinner tickets are $30 each. All tickets can be purchased in person at Codex books, 3734 Broadway St. in Quincy or online at muddyriveropera.org.
