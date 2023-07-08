QUINCY — A new musical written by a Quincy teen will have a public staged reading on July 15 at Quincy University's MacHugh Theatre.
"The Angels of the Imperial Hotel," written by 16-year-old Logan Mulch, will host a 2 p.m. matinee performance as well as a 7:30 p.m. evening show on July 15.
"Theater has been a part of my life for nearly a decade, and only being 16, that is a decent chunk of my life," Mulch said. "'The Angels of the Imperial Hotel' is something I have been working on for a little over a year now, and it has truly been a process."
The play tells the story of the unfortunate lives and deaths of Ivy Johnson, Liam Collins, and Anthony Clarke. Investigators saw these three deaths as nothing more than an accident, a series of tragic events. Case closed. Everything changes when a letter shows up, claiming that there is more to the story. The audience will be left to decide for themselves what's true and what isn't through twists and turns in the story that run right to the final curtain.
"Between moments of celebration and moments of doubt and fear, this project has pushed forward and really grown as a piece, and also has given me cause to grow as well," Mulch said. "This show is very different structurally speaking, and everything about the way it is structured screams a love of theater and performing."
The ensemble cast will feature more than 40 roles, with performers coming together to debut the musical to the public.
The cast of "The Angels of the Imperial Hotel" includes: Olivia Jones, Cheyenne VanMeter, Jeremy Kurfman, Julian Holt, Addison Zanger, Natalie Predmore, Conall Wolfmeyer, Drew Quintero, Gretchen Wolfmeyer, Nicole Herrington, Brendan Shea, Jude Steiner-Haubrich, Cecilia Bruening, Sarah Predmore, Mekia Gay, Randy Wolfmeyer, and Jerilyn Dufresne.
"The Angels of the Imperial Hotel" also includes original music by Ziven Crist, Rain Mariz, Emilie Schulte, Jane Hartman, Colby Schulz, Nancy Geissler, and Logan Mulch. Trinity Schnelle serves as stage manager, with vocal direction by Jillian Miller.
In announcing the production, Mulch notes that while everyone is invited to attend, the production deals with dark and sensitive topics, including murder and toxic family environments. The show is not recommended for children under 12.
Tickets for "The Angels of the Imperial Hotel" are $5 each and can be purchased in advance at angelsoftheimperial.wixsite.com/hotel. Tickets will also be available at the door, with cash or check payments accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.