HANNIBAL, Mo. — The March/April "Art For The Health Of It" exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Hannibal artist Pat Kerns.
Kerns' work highlights a fascination with ordinary objects, especially those with age and character. She tries to show the beauty of these places and things and does so with whatever media and style she thinks best tell that story. Currently most of her works include oils, acrylics, pastel, powdered graphite and batik.
Kerns has taught all levels of art in both public and private schools, and also teaches private classes and workshops. She is currently an adjunct professor of art at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. She has taken art workshops at Chicago Art Institute Teachers Forum and the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Kerns continues to study and experiment with many media. She has won awards in local and state competitions and has had work in multiple juried exhibitions, including the Mary Oakley Show and the Quad State show at the Quincy Art Center, the St. Louis Artists Guild where she was an Artist Section member, the Hannibal ORiGINALE show, the Missouri State Fair Art Competition Top Fifty Professional Show, the Raintree Annual Art show and the Foundry Art Gallery in St. Charles, Mo.
Art For The Health Of It was created as a year-round partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Clinic. The exhibit series features original works by local artists and may be viewed in the Clinic’s west entrance reception/waiting area.
