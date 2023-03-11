Kerns featured in 'Art For The Health Of It'
submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The March/April "Art For The Health Of It" exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Hannibal artist Pat Kerns.

Kerns' work highlights a fascination with ordinary objects, especially those with age and character. She tries to show the beauty of these places and things and does so with whatever media and style she thinks best tell that story. Currently most of her works include oils, acrylics, pastel, powdered graphite and batik.

