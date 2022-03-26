QUINCY — A second art gallery space has opened in the Quincy Town Center, near the Auntie Anne's pretzels.
Curated by Kevin Hoing of the District Art Gallery and Learning Center, the new Quincy Town Center Art Gallery will have pieces created by local artists on display as well as for sale. In addition to opening of the Gallery, Hoing's artwork "Wishes" was chosen as one of the winners for the Blufftop at Rocheport's annual Collector's Series Wine Label Art competition.
The Quincy Town Center is also inviting the public to come out beginning on April 2 to get a photo with the Easter Bunny. Photo opportunities will be available through April 16. For a complete list of hours and other events, please visit quincytowncenter.com/events.
