QUINCY — A new arts management program will be available for students enrolling for their fall semester this year at Quincy University.
The new program will give prospective students a path to earning their Bachelor of Arts in Art Management. The goal of the course is to prepare students to take a leadership role in specialized areas, including studio art, graphic design, creative writing, or theatre.
Students will have the opportunity to develop professional experience through internships shadowing art professionals and various project management activities.
Gary Meacher, assistant professor of design at QU, said the arts management field is deeply rooted in the spirit of liberal arts education, combining business administration and pursuits of the arts.
“The art world is known for those that perform or create works as a means of expression, but what is less known is the management side that requires attention to the practical aspects of running a business and administration of resources,” Meacher said. “The arts play an important role in our community, and I am so proud that Quincy University recognizes the value of fostering growth in the field by establishing this interdisciplinary degree.”
Organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and Americans for the Arts are joining together on recovery efforts for the arts following a year when artistic endeavors were all but shuttered due to the pandemic.
President Biden recently proposed a significant boost in funding for the country’s arts and culture agencies as part of his budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
Quincy University will now provide students with an avenue to help this critical industry post-pandemic.
QU president Brian McGee said that every year, hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. economy come directly from the visual and performing arts.
“This major will allow our talented students to acquire a deep understanding of the arts and of the business principles that are so important to success in the art world,” McGee said. “I am eager to see what our arts management graduates achieve in the years to come.”
The new degree program aligns with QU’s Success by Design initiative, preparing all students for the workforce with career-driven programs that are both innovative and responsive to the ever-changing marketplace.
Additionally, the Success by Design initiative allows students to design a customized success plan, which will allow them to graduate in a timely fashion and work with faculty and staff to prepare for a career in the arts management field and in life.
Enrollment for this new program is open now with classes starting in August 2021.
Interested students should contact Tom Oliver, vice president for enrollment management, at 217-228-5432 ext. 3351 or oliveth@quincy.edu.