HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will host the next Arty Party on July 23, creating paintings of the famous monarch butterfly.
The "Monarch (Danaus plexippus)" Arty Party will be hosted at Hannibal Arts Council office, 105 S. Main St. Participants will create an acrylic painting of the butterflies on gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions will be provided by local artist and HAC program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Arty Party programs are open to those age 13 and over and are designed to create a fun evening creating art with like-minded company. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages. Cost for the evening event is $25 per person which includes all needed supplies and instructions.
For more information on this or other HAC programs, contact the HAC office at 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalarts.com.
