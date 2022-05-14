HANNIBAL, Mo. — The latest installation for the "Art For The Health Of It" series from the Hannibal Arts Council features work by Quincy, Ill. artist Tim O'Neal.
On display at the Hannibal Clinic, the "Art For The Health Of It" is designed to promote local artists and celebrate creativity and provide a space for the public to be uplifted.
The new exhibit, on display now through the end of June, features primarily oil paintings showing the play of light on everyday objects, as well as a variety of landscapes.
The "Art For The Health Of It" is a year-round, rotating exhibit open to the public at the Hannibal Arts Council's satellite gallery during regular hours for the Hannibal Clinic.
