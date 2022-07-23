HANNIBAL, Mo. — Several new exhibits have now opened to the public at the Hannibal Arts Council gallery at 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal.
"A Hands-On Approach" features work from long-time Hannibal potter Steve Ayers as he celebrates 50 years in the profession. S and S Studios will showcase the knapped glass work of Seth Brown while Sadie Brown's stone jewelry will also be featured. New Mexico Photographer Marco Wikstrom will display his silver gelatin photographs, developed using a wet process in a traditional darkroom.
Pieces submitted by local artists will be highlighted in the "Chromatica" open show, featuring pieces that focus on use of vibrant, intense colors across the spectrum. On the photography channel, Connie Stephens is the spotlight artist along with submitted digital images of rainbows for the "Rainbow Connection" exhibit.
The exhibits opened to the public Friday with an artist talk and reception. The exhibits will run through September 3 during HAC gallery hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is closed on Sundays and Tuesdays. For more information on these exhibits or programs at the Hannibal Arts Council, call the HAC office at 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalarts.com.
