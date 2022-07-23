Marko Wikstrom photo
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Several new exhibits have now opened to the public at the Hannibal Arts Council gallery at 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal.

"A Hands-On Approach" features work from long-time Hannibal potter Steve Ayers as he celebrates 50 years in the profession. S and S Studios will showcase the knapped glass work of Seth Brown while Sadie Brown's stone jewelry will also be featured. New Mexico Photographer Marco Wikstrom will display his silver gelatin photographs, developed using a wet process in a traditional darkroom.

