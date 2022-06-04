HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five new exhibits are now open to the public at the Hannibal Arts Council, located at 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal, Mo.
Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, these new exhibits at HAC are sponsored by: Kyle Mack; LUTCF-Shelter Insurance Companies; Jason Meininger; New American Funding; and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
The five new exhibits running now through July 16 include:
•"On Gard!" featuring a variety of mediums from multi-talented family members of watercolorist, Susan Gard
•"Capturing the Moment" showcasing the plein air paintings of Hannibal artist, Patricia Garey
•"Best of Missouri Hands" exhibits the talents of fiber artist Elizabeth Exley and origami mobiles by Sonya Nicholson
•"Silos & Steeples" features submissions from local artists focusing on any kind of silos and steeples
•"Feathered Friends" will showcase submitted digital images of birds on HAC's Photography Channel and will feature photographer Donnie Dryden along with submissions from other photographers
For more information on these exhibits or on any program through the Hannibal Arts Council, please call 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.