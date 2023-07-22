HAC Exhibits

Metal sculptures from Springfield, Mo. artist Nick Willett are now on display among other exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council,

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three new exhibits are on display now at the Hannibal Arts Council, featuring a variety of media from area artists.

On display now at the HAC office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal, guests can find watercolor works from Carol Burns of Palmyra, along with clay creations by Quincy, Ill. artist Rebecca Butler of the Budding Artist Art Gallery. Nick Willet of Springfield, Mo. is exhibiting metal sculptures, and works from Joseph Imhof are on display from the collection of Michael Gaines.

