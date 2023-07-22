HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three new exhibits are on display now at the Hannibal Arts Council, featuring a variety of media from area artists.
On display now at the HAC office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal, guests can find watercolor works from Carol Burns of Palmyra, along with clay creations by Quincy, Ill. artist Rebecca Butler of the Budding Artist Art Gallery. Nick Willet of Springfield, Mo. is exhibiting metal sculptures, and works from Joseph Imhof are on display from the collection of Michael Gaines.
The "Sanctuary" open show features submitted works from area artists, highlighting places where the artists feel safe, recharged, relaxed, or spiritual.
Finally, the HAC Photography Channel will feature images reflecting the theme of "Now & Zen," along with featured photographer Judy Cernea.
All three exhibitions are on display through Sept. 9. The Hannibal Arts Council is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on these exhibits or any program at HAC, please call 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.