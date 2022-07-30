QUINCY — Beginning this week, the Quincy Art Center's hours will be adjusted to better meet the community's preferences.
Following a community survey on days and hours that work best for visiting the exhibits on display, the Art Center will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The survey results showed that Fridays and Saturdays were the most popular days, with evening hours from 4-6 p.m. working best with most respondents' schedules.
