HANNIBAL, Mo. — Registration is open for the River Bluffs Paint Out, happening on April 30 and May 1 in Hannibal and Canton.
The plein air painting program is designed for artists to capture their view of a community by creating works of art outdoors. Painters will meet in Canton on Saturday and in Hannibal on Sunday. Fresh art created each day will be available for sale that evening.
Area artists are encouraged to participate along with artists travelling to the area for the event. Plein air artists of all ages are eligible to participate, and there is no limit on canvas or paper size. The only requirement is that the artwork be created outdoors during the event.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council, Canton Area Arts Council, and the City of Canton. For more information, including guidelines and registration, please visit the Gallery page at hannibalarts.com.
