HANNIBAL, Mo. — Running through the end of August, the Hannibal Arts Council's satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic is hosting an exhibition of pieces by Palmyra artist Susan Gard.
Gard grew up with paper, pencils, and crayons close at hand and now creates watercolor paintings. After taking a watercolor workshop with Brenda Beck Fisher, Gard has continued her painting efforts alongside Fisher, participating in the Monday evening art groups ever since.
"The class is a constant inspiration and joy and the wonderful group is now considered my good friends," Gard said in a statement.
The "Art for the Health of it" exhibit partnership between HAC and the Hannibal Clinic was established in 2016. The exhibit is a year-round, rotating exhibit open to the public during regular hours for the Hannibal Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.