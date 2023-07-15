QUINCY — The public is invited to join the Quincy Art Center for this year's annual meeting Tuesday evening.
The Art Center will mark the end of its fiscal year at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Center, located at 1515 Jersey St. in Quincy. At the annual meeting, guests will be given an annual report that outlines how many people the Art Center served at its location and through community engagement, as well as the financial report for the year, a list of volunteers and community partners, and more.
