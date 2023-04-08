QCT's 'Rent'
QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will host a free Discovery Night on Tuesday to give the public a look at the upcoming production of "Rent."

Running from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the "Rent" Discovery Night will give the public a chance to see behind the scenes of the production, as well as to take part in a question and answer session with community partners from the Adams County Health Department on some of the themes touched on in the show.

