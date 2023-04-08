QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will host a free Discovery Night on Tuesday to give the public a look at the upcoming production of "Rent."
Running from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the "Rent" Discovery Night will give the public a chance to see behind the scenes of the production, as well as to take part in a question and answer session with community partners from the Adams County Health Department on some of the themes touched on in the show.
Loosely based on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning "Rent" follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical that shaped a generation of audiences.
"'Rent' is a musical that has touched the hearts of millions," Brandon Thomsen said. Thomsen will direct the QCT production of the show. "It’s a story of love, community, and working through fear. Discovery Night is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the show, our unique approach to it, and why it’s an important story to keep telling."
Discovery Night will be hosted by Thomsen along with QCT's Head of Education and Director of Student Theatre Brendan Shea. Discovery Night will also include a preview of a performance from the show in the Barbara Rowell Auditorium.
"Rent" will take the stage at Quincy Community Theatre April 21 through 23 and 27 through 30. Tickets are on sale now and begin at $27. Seating is reserved. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
