Puppy Pals coming to Carthage
submitted photo

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The next show to be unleashed at the Legacy Theater in Carthage will hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is a hilarious presentation for the whole family. From shelters to showbiz, these rescue dogs perform spectacular stunts. As seen on "America's Got Talent," Wesley Williams leads the puppies and audience through challenging and comical tricks full of laugh-out-loud canine comedy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.