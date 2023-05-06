CARTHAGE, Ill. — The next show to be unleashed at the Legacy Theater in Carthage will hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is a hilarious presentation for the whole family. From shelters to showbiz, these rescue dogs perform spectacular stunts. As seen on "America's Got Talent," Wesley Williams leads the puppies and audience through challenging and comical tricks full of laugh-out-loud canine comedy.
Williams frequently invites the audience to take part in the show and maybe to step up on the stage. Williams has loved animals from a very young age, and in addition to working with them, he pursued his unique unicycle skills, combining the two passions for a non-stop fun show.
Tickets are available at the Legacy Theater Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person or by phone at 217-357-9479. To purchase tickets online or for more information on upcoming shows, please visit thelegacytheater.com.
