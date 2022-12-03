QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre has added an additional performance for the current production of "Little House on the Prairie: the Musical."
Due to high demand, QCT has added a matinee performance for Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are available now at 1qct.org.
