QUINCY — Because of the high demand for tickets, the Quincy Community Theatre is adding an additional performance of the hit summer musical "Legally Blonde."
QCT has added a 2 p.m. matinee to pair with the 7:30 p.m. performance on July 23.
To purchase tickets, please stop by the QCT box office located inside the Oakley Lindsay Center, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 217-222-3209. Tickets can also be purchased online at 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.