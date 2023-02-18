QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre has opened enrollment for the 2023 spring class season.
Each of the spring classes will meet once a week to help interested students learn foundational work for performing on stage. Enrollment for these classes can be found at 1qct.org/classes.
The spring class line-up includes:
Little Theatre People - Ages 3-5, 4-4:45 p.m. on Thursdays from March 16 - April 6. This class will use creative play to teach characterization, attention and listening comprehension and improvisation.
QCT Kids Company - Grades K-2, 4-5 p.m. on Fridays from March 17 - April 7. Kids Company members use guided improv to reimagine stories new and old. Students engage their imaginations to invent new characters, new plotlines and even new endings to the week’s chosen story.
Sketch Comedy: The Coolest School - Grades 3-5, 5:30-6-30 p.m. on Thursdays from March 16 - April 6. Students will brainstorm, write and perform short and zany comedy skits centered around elementary school life but cooler. The course will teach writing, creating a character, acting and strengthening confidence.
Stage Combat - Grades 6-8, 5-6 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 15 - April 5. This thrilling class will introduce students to the magic of stage combat. Students will learn the physical theatre techniques that professionals use to create safe, action-packed fight scenes on stage. Led by Guest Instructor Susan Trusley.
Shakespeare - Grades 9-12, 6:45-8:15 p.m. on Thursdays from March 16 - April 6. Designed to help students prepare for QCT's summer production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." This crash course in acting Shakespeare will focus primarily on the bard's comedies.
Acting: Scene Lab - Adults 18+ 6-7:30 p.m. on Fridays from March 17 - April 7. An acting intensive for adults looking to take their dramatic performance skills to the next level. The class will focus on script analysis, work with a scene partner and how to implement directorial notes.
In addition to the weekly classes, two sessions of "Foundational Footwork" will be held with instructor Alison Schafer. The first course is from 10 a.m. to noon on April 29 the second class 5:30-7 p.m. on May 3. Students will learn the dance basics of musical theatre so they are comfortable in a dance callback and learn choreography for any musical theatre situation.
QCT also hosts a monthly Improv Club, from 8-9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. No registration is needed, interested students can drop in and join other acting enthusiasts, regardless of experience level. Upcoming Improv Club dates are March 31, April 28 and May 26.
The QCT Improv Club is free to attend. For additional information, including cost, for other classes offered, please visit 1qct.org/classes.
Along with announcing the upcoming spring class dates, QCT has added a second additional performance for the upcoming run of "Disney's Moana, Jr." Due to high demand, tickets for a 5 p.m. performance on Feb. 26 are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the QCT website, by phone at 217-222-3209 or in person at the QCT box office in the lobby of the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
