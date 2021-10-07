QCT announces 'Beauty and the Beast' cast and crew

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theater announced the cast for their late-fall production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” this week.
Telling the “tale as old as time,” the stage musical based on the 1991 hit film will debut on QCT’s stage on Nov. 26, with shows on Nov. 27 and 28, as well as Dec. 2 — 5.
A group of 29 performers make up the company that will hit the boards on Black Friday, with Jennafer White in the role of Belle, Mark Hespen as the Beast, Joshua Jones taking on Gaston, and Chris Scholz as Maurice.
Artistic director Brandon Thomsen said the spirit of community is alive and well in Quincy and at QCT.
“To finish our 2021 season and celebrate our triumphant return to live theatre, we are producing something truly magical and have assembled the most incredible group of people to do it,” Thomsen said. “The cast is a blend of QCT veterans and those making their QCT or even theatre debut. That’s truly the magic of community theatre: people from different experiences and walks of life arrive as individuals, and through their collaboration on this story of self-reflection, self-growth, and self-sacrifice, come out stronger together.”
Rounding out the cast will be Bonnie Brod Nytes as Mrs. Potts, Jeremy Kurfman as Lumiere, Devin Boccardi as Cogsworth, Randy Wolfmeyer as Lefou, Ruth Kummerow as Babette, and Eli Higgins as Chip. Completing the cast are ensemble members Eireland Cady, Mason Ellison, Alex Ginos, Julie Ginos, Valerie Hernandez, Allison Hutson, Mekia Gay, Melissa Griswold Irvine, Brandon Mahana, Sage Mann, Nic Myers, Drew Quintero, Dominic Regner, Rachel Reinbeck, Grace Ruxlow, Douglas Tenhouse, Vicky Vail, Cheyenne VanMeter, and Gretchen Wolfmeyer.
Thomsen will hold the director’s chair, with Monica Scholz providing vocal direction. Choreography will be handled by Alison Shafer assisted by Shawn Jones, with Steve Looten, Jr. taking on fight choreography. Donna Hare will handle stage management, assisted by Jim Molidor. Seth Campbell will wear two hats as both scenic designer and technical director, with Ken Phillips tackling lighting design. Costumes will be designed by Ethan Henry.
QCT will host a Discovery Night on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. to allow the audience a peek behind the curtain to see the work that goes into bring a production to life on stage. Discovery Nights are free to attend, simply RSVP on the Quincy Community Theatre website.
Tickets for the show will be $24 to $28 and go up for sale on Nov. 1. Beauty and the Beast is sponsored by Blessing Health System, Kohl Cash and Carry, and WGEM. Gardner Denver is serving as QCT’s Fall Season sponsor.
For more information on this or any Quincy Community Theatre production or class, please contact the QCT box office at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in person, by phone at 217-222-3209, or online at 1qct.org.
