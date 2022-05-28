QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre has announced the line-up that will take the stage when the curtain rises on "Legally Blonde The Musical" in July.
Based on the hit comedy film, "Legally Blonde" follows Elle Woods as she tries to win back her boyfriend, break stereotypes, and take on the Ivy League and the legal system. This stage show will feature 28 performers, two dogs, singing, dancing, and jump-roping through this fun musical.
The cast includes: Jennafer White as Elle Woods; Drew Quintero as Emmett Forrest; Mindy Holthaus as Paulette; Rowan Cafun as Professor Callahan; Trey Ehrhart as Warner Huntington III; Prudence Bickhaus Martin as Vivienne Kensington, Zoey Griffin as Pilar, Zoe Drew as Serena; Emma Dalke as Margot, Madeleine Albright as Kate, Sara Devine as Enid Hoops; Lindsey Stroot as Brooke Wyndham; and Alex Ginos as Kyle B. O’Boyle. Completing the cast are ensemble members Ryan Cafun, Cheyenne VanMeter, Grace Geschwandner, Cassie Williams, Mekia Gay, Susan Trusley, Gretchen Wolfmeyer, Evan Conover, Scott Gough, James McReynolds, Maurice Silas, Jeremy Kurfman, Scott Davis, Mike Drew, and Shawn Jones.
Legally Blonde is under the direction of QCT artistic director Brandon Thomsen, with vocal direction by Monica Scholz, choreography by Cheryl Kaiser, scenic design and technical direction by Sabrina Brookshire, lighting design by Elizabeth Schweitzer, costume design by Clara Jean Kelly, stage management by Jason Keller, and Assistant Stage Manager, Ruth Kummerow. The live orchestra will be conducted by Monica Scholz.
Director Thomsen says the show is a contemporary musical that reminds the audience you don't have to change who you are in order to change the world.
"With a great story and an amazing cast, our community is in for a good time," he said.
QCT will host a discovery night at 6 p.m. on July 5 before opening night on July 14. The show runs from July 14-17 and 21-24, with a question-and-answer session with the cast following the July 22 performance. Tickets for the show will go on sale June 20 and will be available at the QCT box office, by phone at 217-222-3209, or online at 1qct.org.
