QCT's 'Rent' cast

The cast for QCT's upcoming production of "Rent."

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The second performance of the Quincy Community Theatre's centennial season will take to the stage beginning on April 21, and this week QCT has announced who will be on that stage.

QCT's production of "Rent," Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical based loosely on Puccini's "La Boheme," follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive on New York's Lower East Side under the specter of HIV/AIDS.

