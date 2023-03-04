QUINCY — The second performance of the Quincy Community Theatre's centennial season will take to the stage beginning on April 21, and this week QCT has announced who will be on that stage.
QCT's production of "Rent," Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical based loosely on Puccini's "La Boheme," follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive on New York's Lower East Side under the specter of HIV/AIDS.
"Rent" will be under the direction of QCT's Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen. He said the story of the musical is about overcoming fear and moving forward in life in the face of uncertainty.
"I am so grateful that these 16 actors had the confidence to audition for this show," Thomsen said. "They bring such enthusiasm to rehearsals and a deep commitment to discovering the heart of this rock musical."
"Rent" features a robust cast of 16 performers. For many in the cast, this is their QCT debut. The cast for the Quincy Community Theatre performance includes: Trey Ehrhart as Mark Cohen; Lance Frederick as Roger Davis; Michael D. Perkins as Tom Collins; Kar’Mel D. Brewer as Benjamin Coffin III; Kristen Houston as Joanne Jefferson; Jordan Archibald (Elektra Lite) as Angel Dumott Schunard; Mekia Gay as Mimi Marquez; and Bailey Link as Maureen Johnson Rounding out the performance in the ensemble are Jayden Dryer, Mason Ellison, Adrienne Fisk, Sean Major, Joshua Ramseyer, Kate Runfola, Julie Schuetz, and Maurice Silas.
Backstage, the production team for "Rent" includes both longtime QCT volunteers and newcomers to the theatre. Jeri Conboy and Dan Conboy are serving as Stage Managers, Kristin Ramseyer as Vocal Director, Alison Shafer as Choreographer, Erin Thibodaux as Lighting Designer, Natalie Rose Mabry as Scenic Designer, Valerie Hernandez as Costume Designer, Nathan Holthaus as Sound Designer, Kris Kutcher as the hair consultant, and Drew Quintero and Pichi Fernandez as Props Coordinators.
"The production team for this show is top-notch," Thomsen said. "They are each highly skilled in their respective crafts and dedicated to giving our actors and audiences a theatrical experience that is going to rock."
In announcing the cast, QCT notes for audiences that "Rent" features mature content that may not be appropriate for younger guests and may be triggering for some, including addressing suicide, substance abuse, and sexually explicit language.
An interactive Discovery Night for "Rent" will be held Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at QCT. The free event will give participants a view into the production process with discussion on the show’s topics and culminate with a preview of a rehearsal.
In addition, immediately following the Friday, April 28 performance, there will be a Q&A talkback session with the cast and crew.
Tickets for "Rent" go on sale March 27, with performances on April 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and April 30 at 2 p.m. For more information, contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or in person in the lobby of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, or visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.