QUINCY — The cast of Quincy Community Theatre's "The Hobbit" are ready to go there and back again when performances begin in October.
Before "The Lord of the Rings," author J.R.R. Tolkien gave the world "The Hobbit," telling the tale of Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, and Thorin Oakenshield on their legendary quest to reclaim the dwarves’ ancestral home from the sinister dragon Smaug. The fantasy masterpiece, first published in 1937, has been translated into many forms throughout the decade, including being crafted for the stage.
This QCT Main Stage Student Theatre Play has found its cast of adventurers to take the unexpected journey.
"The Hobbit" features a robust cast of 19 students and adults, including several making their stage debut. The cast includes: Ava Kaelke as Bilbo; Helen Smith as Thorin; Olivia Jones as Gandalf; Alec Eaton as Gollum; Sage Mann as Smaug; Liberty Daffron as Balin; Gabby Jones as Gloin; Kellan Wiewel as Bombur; Lydia Marie Duesterhaus at Dwalin; Alexander Guegel as Oin/Bard; Hadley Garner as Bifur; Anlee Jones as Bofur; Cecelia Wayland as Dori/Captain; Marissa Rabe as Ori; Emma VanDeVelde as Nori; Quinton Miller as Fili; Julian Holt as Kili; Jerilyn Dufresne as Dork/Goblin King; and Jen Shackleton as Doof/Maxwell.
Guest director David A. VanCleave, who will lead the heroes on their travels and travails throughout Middle Earth, was complimentary of the level of talent in the Quincy community while working through the audition process for the show.
"As a guest director from out of town, I never know what to expect at auditions," he said. "What I found at QCT was an overwhelming amount of support and talent from all ages and experience levels. The 19 actors joining us on this adventure are simply magical. I cannot wait for audiences to see their friends, neighbors, coworkers, and students transform into hobbits, dwarves, goblins, dragons, and more."
The production team supporting VanCleave and the cast includes: Gretchen Wolfmeyer as Stage Manager; Cecilia Bruening and Logan Mulch as Assistant Stage Managers; Natalie Rose Mabry as Scenic Designer; Bryan Zipp as Lighting Designer; Casey Mercurio as Costume Designer; Dan Stephens and Randy Wolfmeyer as Specialty Props Artisans; and Steve Looten, Jr. as Fight Choreographer.
Performance times for "The Hobbit" will be 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19-21 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 22. Additionally, there will be a student preview for area schools on Oct. 17.
An interactive Discovery Night at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at QCT. Thise free event will give participants a view into the production process and culminate with a preview of a rehearsal.
Following the Oct. 20 performance, there will be a talkback session with the cast and crew, giving audience members a chance to have their questions answered by cast and crew members
Seating is reserved for this Main Stage production. Flex Pass holders may reserve tickets now, with general public on-sale starting Sept. 25. Teachers may enter for tickets at 1qct.org/outreach.
For more information on this or any Quincy Community Theatre production, visit 1qct.org or call the QCT Box Office, located in the Oakley-Lindsay Center, at 217-222-3209.
