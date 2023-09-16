Cast of QCT's 'The Hobbit'

front row (l to r): Sage Mann, Alexander Guegel, Emma VanDeVelde, Anlee Jones, Jerilyn Dufresne, Hadley Garner, Lydia Marie Duesterhaus, Helen Smith, Alec Eaton, Olivia Jones, Jen Shackleton

back row: Quinton Miller, Cecelia Wayland, Liberty Daffron, Kellan Wiewel, Julian Holt, Gabby Jones, Ava Kaelke, Marissa Rabe

 courtesy of Quincy Community Theatre

QUINCY — The cast of Quincy Community Theatre's "The Hobbit" are ready to go there and back again when performances begin in October.

Before "The Lord of the Rings," author J.R.R. Tolkien gave the world "The Hobbit," telling the tale of Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, and Thorin Oakenshield on their legendary quest to reclaim the dwarves’ ancestral home from the sinister dragon Smaug. The fantasy masterpiece, first published in 1937, has been translated into many forms throughout the decade, including being crafted for the stage.

