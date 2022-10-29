QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre has announced the cast of the upcoming production of "Little House on the Prairie, the Musical."
This stage adaptation of the popular "Little House" books by Laura Ingalls Wilder will make its QCT debut on stage this December. The musical follows Laura Ingalls as she and her family travel west in the 1880s to settle in De Smet, South Dakota. Life on the prairie brings unexpected hazards and hardships, from prairie fires to devastating blizzards. Through it all, Ingalls perseveres and grows from a free-spirited child to a young pioneer woman.
The QCT production of "Little House on the Prairie" features a cast of 33 performers, many of whom are making their QCT and/or stage debut.
The cast for the production includes: Jayden Dreyer as Laura Ingalls; Julie Ginos as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls; Aaron Speckhart as Charles “Pa” Ingalls; Clara Louthan as Mary Ingalls; Abby Twaddle as Carrie Ingalls; Jeremy Kurfman as Almanzo Wilder; Josh Carlson as Robert Boast; Lily Twaddle as Nellie Oleson; Vicky Vail as Eliza Jane Wilder; Patrick Hedges as Owen; Chris Seals as Mr. Oleson; Sarah Goodapple as Mrs. Oleson; Doug Tenhouse as the town’s doctor; Devin Boccardi as Mr. Brewster; Zoey Griffin as Mrs. Brewster; Alec Eaton as Cap Garland; Dominic Zanger as Willie Oleson; Aly Young as Ida; Addison Wetzel as Minnie; Blake Stone as Clarence Brewster; Quinton Miller as Tommy; Sarah Predmore as Ruby; Cecilia Bruening as Martha; and Addison Zanger as Blanche. Completing the cast are ensemble members Richard Hessling, Justin Twaddle, Mason Ellison, Barrett Whitfield, Olivia Jones, Christina Helm, Gretchen Wolfmeyer, Samantha Lowenberg, and Evelyn Ginos.
Director Brandon Thomsen said the Theatre has assembled an "absolutely stunning" cast to bring the stories to life.
"This musical speaks to the American spirit of family and hard-work and how our unique selves, when brought together, can lift one another," Thomsen said. "As these pioneers did, so, too, will our cast and production team come together with their individual gifts to create something truly special."
Along with Thomsen at the helm, "Little House" will have vocal direction by Elizabeth Mannhardt, choreography by Alison Shafer, scenic design by Sabrina Brookshire, lighting design by Elizabeth Schweitzer, costume design by Blaine Shepherd, and stage management by Rowan Cafun. Props will be handled by Drew Quintero and Lindsey Stroot.
"Little House on the Prairie, the Musical" debuts in Quincy on Dec. 9, with shows running Dec. 9-11 and 15-18. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Seating is reserved, and tickets will go on sale for $24 each beginning on Nov. 14. The December 18 performance will feature sign language interpretation by Jessica Lewis for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing.
For anyone interested in an early look at the show, as well as a peek behind the curtain, QCT will host a discovery night at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28. This free event invites the public backstage to look at the process of bringing the show from page to stage. Guests will have the opportunity to see costumes, set pieces, hear from the director and designers, and watch a portion of that evening's rehearsal.
On December 16, following that night's performance, cast and crew will host a question and answer session with the audience.
For more information or to purchase tickets once they're on sale, contact the Quincy Community box office at 217-222-3209 or go online to 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.