The cast of 'Little House'
submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre has announced the cast of the upcoming production of "Little House on the Prairie, the Musical."

This stage adaptation of the popular "Little House" books by Laura Ingalls Wilder will make its QCT debut on stage this December. The musical follows Laura Ingalls as she and her family travel west in the 1880s to settle in De Smet, South Dakota. Life on the prairie brings unexpected hazards and hardships, from prairie fires to devastating blizzards. Through it all, Ingalls perseveres and grows from a free-spirited child to a young pioneer woman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.