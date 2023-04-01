QUINCY — The casts are now set for Quincy Community Theatre's upcoming touring play, "Lions in Illyria."
"Lions in Illyria" is a modern-language retelling of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," where animals rule the world. In the play, a young lioness named Violet is shipwrecked on the weird and wonderful shores of Illyria, where she quickly finds herself entangled in the wild and wooly drama of its residents.
QCT feels that this high-energy comedy is a wonderful way to introduce elementary school audiences to the world of Shakespeare.
"Quincy Community Theatre believes in providing high-quality educational theatre experiences to all, and our touring production fulfills an important part of our mission by bringing the magic of live theatre to communities without abundant access to the arts," Brendan Shea said. Shea is the head of education and director of student theatre at QCT.
Since "Lions in Illyria" is a touring production, traveling to area schools, two casts of four performers each will take to the stages for the show.
The "Shake" cast consists of Ava Kaelke as Violet/Maria, Emma VanDeVelde as Sebastian/Andrew, Miriam Teefey as Olivia/Antonia, and Dominic Zanger as Orsino/Toby.
The "Speare" cast is made up of Gabby Jones as Violet/Maria, Daxton Holthaus as Sebastian/Andrew, Macy Bates as Olivia/Antonia, and Briana Zanger as Orsino/Toby.
The production will tour April 17 through May 26. For pricing information and to book a performance of Lions in Illyria, local educators may call the QCT Box Office at 217-222-3209 or email qct@1qct.org. Each booking of Lions in Illyria includes an exclusive QCT study guide following the performance to help student audiences learn from the show.
In 2022, the "QCT On The Road" reached over 2,000 area students with the production of "Miss Electricity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.