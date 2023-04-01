'Lions of Illyria' casts
QUINCY — The casts are now set for Quincy Community Theatre's upcoming touring play, "Lions in Illyria."

"Lions in Illyria" is a modern-language retelling of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," where animals rule the world. In the play, a young lioness named Violet is shipwrecked on the weird and wonderful shores of Illyria, where she quickly finds herself entangled in the wild and wooly drama of its residents.

