QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre will celebrate 100 years of bringing entertainment center stage in the Gem City with a packed slate of hit shows for the 2023 season.
QCT Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen said he wanted the 2023 line-up to reflect on what the Theatre has offered to volunteers and patrons over the past century.
"This organization welcomes participation from all walks of life, regardless of previous theatre experience," Thomsen said. "Through theatre, individuals come together as a community in their work to create or experience something truly unique and wonderful. Whether it’s onstage, backstage, or in the audience, we invite you to become involved with QCT, and to quote Harold Hill, 'make today worth remembering.'"
QCT unveiled eight shows as part of the 2023 season, using that Harold Hill quote from "The Music Man" as the season's tagline.
"As we enter our 100th anniversary, it is really important for us to honor those that helped build such a robust and meaningful community organization, while looking ahead to what the future holds for QCT," Executive Director Burgundy Hill said. "It’s an excellent time to give the look of an organization a refresh."
The line-up for next year's centennial season includes performances of: "Rent," the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love, running April 21-23 and 27-30; "The Music Man," Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family- friendly story to be shared with every generation, taking the stage July 20-23 and 27-30; "Clue," based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery that will run Sept. 8-10 and 14-17; "The Hobbit," a student production visiting J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth on the journey that launched the iconic franchise, running from Oct. 19-22, 2023; and "Peter Pan," the classic stage production based on the J.M. Barrie fairy tale story about the boy who refused to grow up, just in time for the 2023 holiday season for performances on Dec. 1-3 and 6-10.
In addition to these productions, QCT will host two additional family/student theatre productions and one traveling production: "Disney's MOANA, JR." takes Disney's modern classic to the stage, following strong-willed Moana as she and the demigod Maui adventure across the Pacific on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie, setting sail Feb. 23-26; "A Midsummer Night's Dream" brings the popular Shakespeare comedy to life, telling of the story of challenges related to love, brewing up the fun June 15-18; and QCT on the Road returns with "Lions in Illyria," touring April 17 through May 26, featuring a magical retelling of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," as a young lioness named Violet is shipwrecked on the weird and wonderful shores of Illyria.
Quincy Community Theatre will also host two special events to commemorate the landmark season. On May 12, cast and crew from past QCT productions will be invited to return to the Theatre to find their signatures on the walls, relax in the green room, and celebrate QCT's legacy as part of the Ultimate Cast Party.
On Sept. 22, some of the most recognizable faces from the stage will once again shine in the footlights as part of the Dream Roles Reimagined 100th Anniversary Gala. Performers will live out their musical theater fantasies with renditions of iconic Broadway numbers. This black-tie fundraising event will feature one-night-only entertainment, dinner, dancing, and special surprises throughout the night.
Season tickets for the 2023 season go on sale in October, with current season ticket holders able to renew their seats starting on Oct. 10 with guaranteed seating renews through Oct. 21. Newcomers can purchase season tickets starting on Oct. 24.
For ticket information on any upcoming shows, along with audition information, classes, or volunteer opportunities, please contact the QCT box office, located in the Oakley Lindsay Center, at 217-223-3209 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit 1qct.org.
