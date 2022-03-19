QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre will host a public dedication at the Oakley Lindsay Center on April 9 as they dedicate the Theatre's auditorium to Barbara Rowell.
QCT artistic director Brandon Thomsen said Rowell's impact as managing artistic director from 1983 to 2006 cannot be overstated for the Theatre's past, present, and future.
"Perhaps most visible of Barbara’s diverse legacy is the very building that our theatre occupies," Thomsen said. "(It's) a venue to match her grand vision for what community theatre can be. For this reason, we can't think of a better way to honor her legacy than to name the auditorium, in which she devoted so many years of her life, in her honor."
Along with the dedication of the auditorium, a fund will be established in Rowell's name to help with long-term capital improvements to help maintain the space for generations to come. Memorial donations will be accepted at the dedication event, online at 1qct.org/barbara-rowell, or by mail to Quincy Community Theatre at 300 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 118, Quincy, Ill. 62301.
The Barbara Rowell Auditorium dedication is free and open to the public. A social hour will begin at noon on April 9 with the ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. in the OLC lobby. Following the formal ceremony, a program with photos, songs, and remembrance will be held in the auditorium, with a light reception in the lobby after the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.