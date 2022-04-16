QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre was finally able to celebrate the organization's volunteer achievements from the past two years when the QUILTA awards were presented on April 13.
Following a hiatus in 2020 and 2021, QCT executive director Burgundy Hill recognized current and former staff and board members for their dedication to the Theatre as they navigated changes brought on by the pandemic.
Drew Quintero was named as the Enid Ireland Award winner, the group's highest honor. Quintero has been a dedicated volunteer at the theatre for many years, starting out in QCT's Stage Kids program. He has served on several committees, choreographed and stage-managed productions, and volunteered enthusiastically both on and off the stage.
Brandon Thomsen, QCT artistic director, presented the Ghost Light Award to Julie Schuetz. In theater, the 'ghost lights' are what keeps the stage lit, even when it's unoccupied. When QCT's production of "Chicago" was shut down just days before the opening curtain, Schuetz found ways to keep the cast engaged over the 14-month hiatus, including a Facebook group to share posts each day as they waited to return.
Randy Wolfmeyer received the Paul Denckla Technical Director's Award. Former tech director Seth Campbell and costume shop manager Vicky Vail presented Wolfmeyer the award for sharing his crafting and engineering expertise to create props, costumes, and special effects for "Frozen, Jr.," "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane," and "Beauty and the Beast."
Brendan Shea, head of education for QCT, presented the Rose Lacquement Award ("the Rosie) to Logan Mulch. Presented to a student exhibiting outstanding effort at the Theatre, Mulch was held up as a shining example of a young person's commitment to theater and volunteering, assisting with and performing in many student theatre productions, as well as serving as an aide in classes.
For more information on productions, classes, or ways to volunteer at the Quincy Community Theatre, please visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.