QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre has announced the cast for their upcoming production of "Calendar Girls"
Director Brandon Thomsen said: "As the characters do in the play, these actors embraced a challenge, and I’m so glad to explore this story with them."
The cast of 14 players will come together to tell the story of friendship, love, loss, and how taking risks can lead to great rewards. As a way to pay tribute to a late friend, a tight-knit group of ladies decides to pose for an "alternative" nude calendar as a lighthearted fundraiser.
When they suddenly become an international sensation, the ladies find both their self-confidence and friendships challenged. Based on a true story, this play offers laughs and life lessons for all seasons.
"This cast is made up of QCT regulars, some coming back to the stage after an absence of many years, and some making their stage debuts," Thomsen said.
The cast for QCT's "Calendar Girls" includes: Bonnie Brod-Nytes as Chris Harper; Brenda Stalder as Annie Clarke; Heidi Haisley as Cora; Martha “Marty” Rubottom as Jessie; Sara Reuschel as Celia; Terri Stutheit as Ruth; Clarissa J. Hirner as Marie; Vicki Dempsey as Lady Cravenshire; Susan Disselhorst as Brenda Hulse; Mehico Po as Elaine; Bill J. Stalder as John Clarke; Jason Lewton as Rod Harper; Rodney Snyder as Lawrence the photographer; and Sean Major as Liam, a TV commercial director.
Along with Thomsen directing, scenic and lighting design for the play will be handled by Sabrina Brookshire. Jenny Brown will handle costume design, with stage management by Kristie Bradshaw.
Tickets for "Calendar Girls" will go on sale at $20 each beginning at 10 a.m. on August 15. The show will run Sept. 9, 10, and 11 along with Sept. 15, 16, 17, and 18. QCT will host a free discovery night on August 29, giving audiences an opportunity to see the costumes and set pieces, watch a portion of rehearsal, and speak with the director and designers. This discovery night is free to attend. QCT asks that those interested RSVP at 1qct.org.
Tickets can be purchased at the QCT box office in the Oakley Lindsay Center or online at 1qct.org.
