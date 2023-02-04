QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre's student production of "Disney's Moana, Jr." is building momentum before the opening curtain even goes up on the show.
On Tuesday, the cast and crew of the performance will host a free Discovery Night at the QCT starting at 6 p.m., giving the public a chance to peek backstage at the work that goes into a performance.
"Discovery Night puts front-and-center the ‘education’ part of our mission," Brendan Shea said. Shea is QCT’s Head of Education and Director of Student Theatre. "Every production is a chance to learn, and this particular story challenged us to learn more about the cultures, traditions and languages of Oceania. In addition to providing a sneak peek of the show, our cast looks forward to sharing some of their research with the community."
Tuesday's Discovery Night will be hosted by Shea and Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen. The interactive event will allow the audience to participate in a question-and-answer session with the cast, crew, and production team. A selection of props will also be on display. Discovery Night will culminate with a live rehearsal on stage in the Barbara Rowell Auditorium.
Even before this free event, demand has been high for tickets to these performances. Because of the demand, QCT has added an additional performance at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Tickets for "Disney's Moana, Jr." are on sale now starting at $17. The performances are 7:30 p.m. on Feb 23-24 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 26. Seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased at the Quincy Community box office located in the main lobby of the Oakley-Lindsay Center or online at 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.