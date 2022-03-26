QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre is looking for help for the upcoming performances of "Mame!"
The Theatre is looking for help from ushers, ticket scanners, greeters, and more as audiences are welcomed in to the show. For first-time volunteers, QCT will set up a time to train for the preferred positions.
Volunteers with QCT will earn credits for their help, which can be used to get tickets to shows or to cover tuition costs for classes. Credits can also be donated to QCT's scholarship programs to help ensure students have access to performing arts education.
To volunteer with the Quincy Community Theatre, please visit 1qct.org or call the box office at 217-222-3209.
