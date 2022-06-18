QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre is working to make their production of "Legally Blonde" more accessible to the community.
The July 24 performance of the musical will incorporate American Sign Language interpretation for patrons that are deaf or hard of hearing. ASL interpreter Jessica Lewis will be located near the stage to provide the best sightlines for both the action on stage and her interpretation.
The QCT box office will reserve a limited number of seats for the ASL performance and, as always, assisted listening devices will be available for all performances.
Tickets for QCT's production of "Legally Blonde" go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on July 14, 15, and 16, then on July 21, 22, and 23. Sunday performances on July 17 and 24 will be at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
