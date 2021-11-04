QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will incorporate sign language interpretation for two of their “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” performances.
The 7:30 p.m. show on November 23 and the 2 p.m. show on December 5 will feature local American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Jessica Lewis. Lewis will be located near the the stage for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, seated in an area of the theatre that will give them the best line of sight to see both the interpreter and the action on stage.
The QCT box office will have a limited number of seats reserved for these performance, available by request in person or by phone. As always, assisted listening devices will be available for all performances.
QCT will offer performances of the classic fairy tale from November 26 — 28 and December 2 — 5. The public is invited to learn about the show with a behind-the-curtain look during a discovery night at 6 p.m. on November 15. Following the December 3 performance, audiences are invited to meet the cast during a Talk Back question and answer session. The session will also be live-streamed on QCT’s Facebook page for those who want to participate but can’t attend in person.
For information or to reserve tickets for the show, contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
