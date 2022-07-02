QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre is offering their summer classes covering anyone from age three to adults.
The first of the courses being offered will be held from July 11 through 14 for students in grades 9 through 12. The Quincy Teen Voices program will assemble a team of comedy talent to write and perform comedy scenes that will then be selected to curate a one-day sketch comedy show for friends and family.
From August 1 through 6, two different classes will be offered at the Theatre. Basic Training, for students in grades 1 to 4, will rotate classes between singing, acting, and dancing in preparation for musical theater performances. Students in grades 5 through college will have the Triple Threat Boot Camp open to them. Triple Threat is an intense week of training in singing, acting, and dancing intended for performers with serious aspirations to reach the next level through instruction in musical theater disciplines.
Finally, on August 13, the QCT summer sewing bee will be held to both teach basic design and simple sewing techniques as well as creating props for the student production of "Flora and Ulysses." The sewing bee is open to both adults and children and will find participants creating stuffed acorn props.
All courses are eligible for tuition to be covered by volunteer hours or with available scholarships. Scholarship information and applications can be found at 1qct.org under the Education section, or through the QCT box office. Scholarships are available for both youth and adult students.
Quincy Community Theatre invites anyone interested in theater performance to take their skills to the next level this summer with one of these in-depth courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.