QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will move from the stage to the park as the 2022 Annual Meeting is slated to be held Thursday at the large shelter in Upper Moorman Park.
The meeting, following a 6 p.m.pot-luck dinner, will include staff and board presentations, volunteer opportunities, and the announcement of the 2023 slate of performances. A high-point for the meeting will be the discussion of the 100th Anniversary Celebration for QCT to take place in 2023.
The QCT annual meeting is open to the public and community members of all ages are invited to attend to meet an interesting and diverse group of people who share a love of theater. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks and a side dish to share.
In case of inclement weather, the meeting will move to the Quincy Community Theatre. No reservations are needed for the meeting, but for more information and for updates on location or other changes that may happen, following the QCT Facebook page. The Community Theatre can also be reached at 217-222-3209 or online at 1qct.org.
