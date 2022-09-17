QCT hosting annual meeting

In a change from previous meetings like last year's kickoff to the "Light the Way" fundraising drive (seen here), this year's annual meeting for the Quincy Community Theatre will move outdoors (weather permitting).

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will move from the stage to the park as the 2022 Annual Meeting is slated to be held Thursday at the large shelter in Upper Moorman Park.

The meeting, following a 6 p.m.pot-luck dinner, will include staff and board presentations, volunteer opportunities, and the announcement of the 2023 slate of performances. A high-point for the meeting will be the discussion of the 100th Anniversary Celebration for QCT to take place in 2023.

