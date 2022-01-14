QUINCY — The theatre department at Quincy Senior High will take the stage in February to present the WWII comedy "Dear Ruth," and the cast for the show has now been set.
"Dear Ruth" tells the story of teenager Miriam Wilkins carrying on a romantic correspondence with an overseas soldier, signing the name of her unwitting older sister, Ruth. When the soldier returns on a two-day leave, Ruth plans to quietly play along to avoid hurting the soldier’s feelings. However, Ruth’s boyfriend does not approve of his girl out on the town with another man. Multiple proposals are made after army friends and family show up to the Wilkins’ house. What follows is a series of lively complications and plot twists.
Starring in the production are junior Lily Twaddle, sophomore Ethan Rodgers, and seniors Grace Branch and Natalie Newendyke as the Wilkins family, while the soldier and his comrade will be played by seniors Harrison Knapp and Caleb Schinderling. Senior Andrew Krus and junior Clara Louthan will make their debuts with the theatre department, with freshman Evie Tallcott and senior Emir Miranda rounding out the cast.
Meghan Buckley will direct, with senior Brooke Sohn and junior Ray-Ann Cook as stage managers. Senior Landry Edwards will fill the role as student director, while Dave Buckley will oversee set construction and technical design.
"Dear Ruth" will run at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10, 11, and 12 at the QHS Theatre. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults, and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the QHS music office at 217-224-3774.
