QUINCY — Robert Lee Mejer, distinguished professor of art at Quincy University, will have several of his watercolor works on display at national and international art exhibitions this year.
Mejer's "Take PC Open Book #2" was selected by the curator at Wave Hill, a cultural center located in the Bronx borough of New York City. The piece was selected for the New Painting International online exhibition, taking place now through July 15.
Jurors of Selection Nancy Barch and Lia Rothstein chose Mejer’s watercolor “Hieroglyphic” for exhibition in Innovations 2023, the 32nd Annual International Open Juried Exhibition of the International Society of Experimental Artist, Inc. The exhibit will run Sept. 12 through Oct. 7 at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, South Yarmouth, Mass., with a public reception to be held Sept. 18 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Earlier this year, Mejer had work featured in other exhibits. "Take PC#18-Revisited" was on display in the Rhode Island Watercolor Society's National Watermedia Show that ended on Friday.
Mejer’s watercolor “Take PC Open Book #8” was selected for exhibition in the 39th National Exhibition of the Illinois Watercolor Society held at The Next Picture Show fine Arts Center, Dixon, Ill. The exhibition ran from April 28 - May 28.
Mejer’s watercolor “Take PC Open Book #4” was juried into the Absolutely Abstract National 2023 Exhibition at the Modern Visual Arts Gallery in Bethlehem, Pa. The exhibition ran from April 30 - May 27.
Mejer’s watercolor “Lifeline” was juried into the International Colorium 2023 online group exhibition which ran from April 10 - May 10. Gallerium Art Exhibitions and the Book of Arts publication, Toronto, Canada, presented the exhibition. All selected artists were published by the Book of Arts.
