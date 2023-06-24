QUINCY — Robert Lee Mejer, distinguished professor of art at Quincy University, will have several of his watercolor works on display at national and international art exhibitions this year.

Mejer's "Take PC Open Book #2" was selected by the curator at Wave Hill, a cultural center located in the Bronx borough of New York City. The piece was selected for the New Painting International online exhibition, taking place now through July 15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.