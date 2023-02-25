QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center will offer a variety of spring classes, ranging from mixed media and paint to clay work and a free workshop for younger students.
QAC's spring schedule kicks off on March 4 with a pair of workshops for students from kindergarten through third grade. From 10-11:30 a.m., students will be able to take part in the "Pinching Pots with Clay" workshop. The free class will be led by high school students from the Art Center’s Arts Leadership Academy and overseen by Director of Education Rachel Roundtree.
Also on March 4, from 1-2:30 p.m., a "Fruit Salad Sculptures" workshop will give students a chance to learn how to create new colors from primary colors using Crayola Model Magic as they work to create their own slices of fruit.
Classes for artists of all ages will begin the week of March 7. Kindergarten through second-grade students will be introduced to watercolor, acrylic, and tempera paints in the "Power of Paint" class. They will learn to control their brushes as they explore their own imaginations and build their skills over time to enhance larger, more elaborate creations.
In "Painting with Mixed Media," third- through fifth-grade students will learn to experiment with different types of paint as they incorporate various media into both small- and large-scale works of art that emphasize the use of scale and perspective.
Sixth- through eighth-grade students will learn to find their own unique artistic style as the class works to create a still life, self-portrait, and much more in "Painting for Posterity."
In the “Getting Ant-sy” workshop, fourth through eighth-grade students will make bug sculptures out of Crayola Model Magic.
Finally, a clay hand-building class will be offered for high school students and adults as they explore different methods of hand building in ceramics, including the pinch, coil, and slab building methods.
The Art Center believes art should be accessible to everyone. Members of the Art Center receive a 10 percent discount on classes, and scholarships are available to students 18 years of age and younger who qualify. Scholarships cover the entire class, including the fee and art supplies. Additionally, The Art Center offers a 50 percent discount for college students.
For more information on memberships and scholarships, visit quincyartcenter.org or call (217) 223-5900.
